Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹958.6 and closed at ₹957.6. The stock reached a high of ₹969 and a low of ₹955. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹6,75,909.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7, while the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 193,732 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.