Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM ISTLivemint
Icici Bank stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2023, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 975.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 980.5 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at a price of ₹975.7 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was ₹986.5, while the low was ₹972.5. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently at ₹686,177.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7, while the 52-week low is ₹796.1. On the BSE, a total of 490,684 shares were traded for ICICI Bank.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Aug 2023, 08:16:46 AM IST
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹975.7 yesterday
On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 490,684. The closing price of the stock stood at ₹975.7.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!