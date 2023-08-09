comScore
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

09 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2023, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 975.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 980.5 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at a price of 975.7 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 986.5, while the low was 972.5. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently at 686,177.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7, while the 52-week low is 796.1. On the BSE, a total of 490,684 shares were traded for ICICI Bank.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 08:16:46 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹975.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 490,684. The closing price of the stock stood at 975.7.

