Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -3.34 %. The stock closed at 1023.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 989.6 per share.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1023.05 and closed at 1023.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1028.3 and a low of 985.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at 694,447.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1067.4 and the 52-week low is 810.5. The stock had a trading volume of 396,789 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST

On the last day, ICICI Bank had a trading volume of 396,789 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,023.75.

