Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1023.05 and closed at ₹1023.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1028.3 and a low of ₹985.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at ₹694,447.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1067.4 and the 52-week low is ₹810.5. The stock had a trading volume of 396,789 shares on the BSE.

