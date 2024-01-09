Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹992.45 and closed at ₹994.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹997.95, while the lowest price was ₹980.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹688,878.39 crore. The 52-week high for ICICI Bank is ₹1042.65, and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 915,475 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.74%
|3 Months
|-3.94%
|6 Months
|3.54%
|YTD
|-1.46%
|1 Year
|12.86%
On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 915,475 shares and closed at a price of ₹994.1.
