Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 982 per share. The stock is currently trading at 987.25 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 992.45 and closed at 994.1. The highest price reached during the day was 997.95, while the lowest price was 980.15. The market capitalization of the company is 688,878.39 crore. The 52-week high for ICICI Bank is 1042.65, and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 915,475 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Icici Bank January futures opened at 991.05 as against previous close of 986.75

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 988.6. The bid price is 993.35, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price is 993.6, which is the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 2800 shares, while the bid quantity is 1400 shares. The open interest is 96,989,200 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹987.25, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹982

The current price of ICICI Bank stock is 987.25, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 5.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.53% or 5.25 points. The stock is currently trading at a price of 987.25.

09 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.74%
3 Months-3.94%
6 Months3.54%
YTD-1.46%
1 Year12.86%
09 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹987.5, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹982

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 987.5, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 5.5. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.56% and has gained 5.5 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's price.

09 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹994.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 915,475 shares and closed at a price of 994.1.

