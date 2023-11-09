Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹948.4 and closed at ₹948.35. The stock reached a high of ₹948.95 and a low of ₹934. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹654,936.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 408,798 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹934.65, with a percent change of -1.44. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.7, which implies a decrease of ₹13.7 in the stock price.
