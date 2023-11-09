Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -1.44 %. The stock closed at 948.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 934.65 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 948.4 and closed at 948.35. The stock reached a high of 948.95 and a low of 934. The market capitalization of the bank is 654,936.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 408,798 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹934.65, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹948.35

The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is 934.65, with a percent change of -1.44. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.7, which implies a decrease of 13.7 in the stock price.

09 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹948.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the BSE recorded a volume of 408,798 shares. The closing price for the day was 948.35.

