comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 09 2023 10:02:03
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 124.25 -1.31%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.7 -0.11%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 194.8 -1.14%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,524.4 -0.64%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 234.05 -0.72%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stock plummets on the market
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stock plummets on the market

3 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 945.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 939.15 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici BankPremium
Icici Bank

ICICI Bank's stock opened at 945 and closed at 940.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 946.4 and a low of 938. The market capitalization of the bank is 662,057.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1008.7 and 796.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 423,009 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:00:37 AM IST

Icici Bank October futures opened at 941.8 as against previous close of 947.15

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 938.45. The bid price is 940.15 and the offer price is 940.4. There is an offer quantity of 700 and a bid quantity of 700. The open interest is 96,527,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:50:00 AM IST

Icici Bank Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:48:11 AM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹939.15, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹945.25

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 939.15. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.1, which means that the stock price has decreased by 6.1 points.

09 Oct 2023, 09:12:08 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹934.6, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹945.25

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 934.6. There has been a percent change of -1.13 and a net change of -10.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.13% and the net change is a decrease of 10.65.

09 Oct 2023, 08:01:21 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹940.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a trading volume of 423,009 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was 940.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App