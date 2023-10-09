Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stock plummets on the market

ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹945 and closed at ₹940.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹946.4 and a low of ₹938. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹662,057.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1008.7 and ₹796.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 423,009 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Icici Bank October futures opened at 941.8 as against previous close of 947.15 ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 938.45. The bid price is 940.15 and the offer price is 940.4. There is an offer quantity of 700 and a bid quantity of 700. The open interest is 96,527,200.

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹939.15, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹945.25 The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹939.15. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.1, which means that the stock price has decreased by 6.1 points.

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹934.6, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹945.25 The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹934.6. There has been a percent change of -1.13 and a net change of -10.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.13% and the net change is a decrease of 10.65.

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹940.85 on last trading day On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a trading volume of 423,009 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹940.85.