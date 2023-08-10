Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM ISTLivemint
Icici Bank stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 980.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 972.6 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹974.8 and closed at ₹980.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹975.5, while the lowest was ₹964. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹680,649.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7, while the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 328,548.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:03:03 AM IST
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹980.5 yesterday
On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a BSE volume of 328,548 shares, with a closing price of ₹980.5.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!