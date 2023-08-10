Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 980.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 972.6 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 974.8 and closed at 980.5. The highest price reached during the day was 975.5, while the lowest was 964. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 680,649.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7, while the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 328,548.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹980.5 yesterday

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a BSE volume of 328,548 shares, with a closing price of 980.5.

