Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹987 and closed at ₹982. The stock reached a high of ₹994.95 and a low of ₹975.6. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹686,984.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,042.65 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 554,087 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.