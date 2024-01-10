Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 982 per share. The stock is currently trading at 979.3 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 987 and closed at 982. The stock reached a high of 994.95 and a low of 975.6. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 686,984.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,042.65 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 554,087 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹982 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 554,087. The closing price for the day was 982.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.