Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 945.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 937.65 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 934.6 and closed at 945.25. The stock's high for the day was 941.95, while the low was 934.6. ICICI Bank's market capitalization is 656,750.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7, while the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 191,130.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹945.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the BSE saw a volume of 191,130 shares. The closing price for the stock was 945.25.

