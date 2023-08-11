Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, ICICI Bank had an opening price of ₹972.95 and a closing price of ₹972.6. The stock reached a high of ₹972.95 and a low of ₹959.5. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹674,770.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 411,344 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.