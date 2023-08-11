Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.89 %. The stock closed at 964.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 955.65 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank had an opening price of 972.95 and a closing price of 972.6. The stock reached a high of 972.95 and a low of 959.5. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 674,770.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 411,344 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹955.65, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹964.2

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 955.65. There has been a percent change of -0.89, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.55, indicating a decrease in the stock price by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

Click here for Icici Bank Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹956.15, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹964.2

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 956.15. There has been a percent change of -0.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.05, which means the stock has decreased by that amount.

11 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Icici Bank Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.09%
3 Months-3.26%
6 Months12.0%
YTD8.22%
1 Year13.59%
11 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹964.2, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹972.6

The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is 964.2. There has been a percent change of -0.86, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.4, suggesting that the stock price has decreased by 8.4.

11 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹972.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 411,344. The closing price for the day was 972.6.

