Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, ICICI Bank had an opening price of ₹972.95 and a closing price of ₹972.6. The stock reached a high of ₹972.95 and a low of ₹959.5. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹674,770.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 411,344 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹955.65. There has been a percent change of -0.89, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.55, indicating a decrease in the stock price by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
Click here for Icici Bank Profit Loss
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹956.15. There has been a percent change of -0.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.05, which means the stock has decreased by that amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.09%
|3 Months
|-3.26%
|6 Months
|12.0%
|YTD
|8.22%
|1 Year
|13.59%
The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹964.2. There has been a percent change of -0.86, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.4, suggesting that the stock price has decreased by ₹8.4.
On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 411,344. The closing price for the day was ₹972.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!