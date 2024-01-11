Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 1.4 %. The stock closed at 979.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 993.05 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank opened at 975.3 and closed at 979.3. The stock reached a high of 994.65 and a low of 975.3. The market capitalization of the bank stands at 696,633.77 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1042.65 and 796.1 respectively. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 209,755 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹979.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a total volume of 209,755 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 979.3.

