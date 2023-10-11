Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank sees uptick in stock trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 1.4 %. The stock closed at 937.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 950.8 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

The ICICI Bank opened at 938.45 and closed at 937.65. The highest price during the day was 957.4, while the lowest price was 938.45. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 665,960.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1008.7 and 796.1 respectively. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on the last day was 107,560.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that its price is 950.8, with a percent change of 1.4 and a net change of 13.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, as the percent change is positive. The net change of 13.15 suggests that the stock has gained 13.15 in value. Overall, this data suggests that ICICI Bank stock is performing well in the market.

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 107,560 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 937.65.

