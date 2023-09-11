Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 965.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 970.55 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 967 and closed at 965.45. The highest price reached during the day was 975, while the lowest was 961.4. The market capitalization of the bank is 679,479.96 crore. The 52-week high for ICICI Bank is 1008.7, while the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 353,510.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹965.45 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank recorded a trading volume of 353,510 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 965.45.

