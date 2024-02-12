Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares plunge in today's trading

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹989.95 and closed at ₹989.6. The stock had a high of ₹1013.9 and a low of ₹985.85. The market capitalization of the bank is 709288.99 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1067.4 and the 52-week low is ₹810.5. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for ICICI Bank was 1038825 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.