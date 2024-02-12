Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares plunge in today's trading

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹989.95 and closed at ₹989.6. The stock had a high of ₹1013.9 and a low of ₹985.85. The market capitalization of the bank is 709288.99 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1067.4 and the 52-week low is ₹810.5. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for ICICI Bank was 1038825 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1006.5. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.25, which further confirms the decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.3%
|3 Months
|-2.38%
|6 Months
|6.07%
|YTD
|1.41%
|1 Year
|17.41%
ICICI Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1011.7. It has experienced a slight increase of 0.09% or a net change of 0.95.
On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the BSE saw a volume of 1,038,825 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹989.6.
