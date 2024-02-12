Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares plunge in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 1010.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1006.5 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 989.95 and closed at 989.6. The stock had a high of 1013.9 and a low of 985.85. The market capitalization of the bank is 709288.99 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1067.4 and the 52-week low is 810.5. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for ICICI Bank was 1038825 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1006.5, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1010.75

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1006.5. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.25, which further confirms the decrease in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.3%
3 Months-2.38%
6 Months6.07%
YTD1.41%
1 Year17.41%
12 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1011.7, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹1010.75

ICICI Bank stock is currently priced at 1011.7. It has experienced a slight increase of 0.09% or a net change of 0.95.

12 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹989.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the BSE saw a volume of 1,038,825 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 989.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!