Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 990.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 996.3 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 996 and closed at 993.05. The stock's high for the day was 998, while the low was 987. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 695,160.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,042.65, and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank on that day was 163,293 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:17 AM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock reached a low of 992 and a high of 998.25 in today's trading session.

12 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Icici Bank January futures opened at 996.55 as against previous close of 992.6

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 994.5. The bid price stands at 995.6 with a bid quantity of 700, while the offer price is 995.85 with an offer quantity of 1400. The open interest for the stock is at 97161400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹996.3, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹990.95

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 996.3. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 5.35 points.

12 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.41%
3 Months-3.83%
6 Months3.71%
YTD-0.55%
1 Year14.41%
12 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹990.95, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹993.05

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 990.95. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.1, suggesting a decrease of 2.1 in the stock price.

12 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹993.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 163,293 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 993.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.