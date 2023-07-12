Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank closed today at 942.5, down -0.25% from yesterday's 944.9

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 944.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 942.5 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 948.25 and closed at 948.2. The highest price during the day was 952.2, while the lowest was 942.05. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 661,147.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 964.65 and the 52-week low is 740. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 356,251.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:21 PM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank closed today at ₹942.5, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹944.9

Today, the closing price of ICICI Bank stock was 942.5, representing a 0.25% decrease from the previous day's closing price of 944.9. The net change in the stock price was -2.4.

12 Jul 2023, 03:17 PM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹943.9, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹944.9

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 943.9. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1, suggesting a decrease of 1. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 03:06 PM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹945.7, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹944.9

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 945.7, with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.08% and the net change in price is 0.8.

12 Jul 2023, 02:49 PM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹946.05, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹944.9

The stock price of ICICI Bank is currently at 946.05. It has experienced a 0.12% increase in the value, resulting in a net change of 1.15.

Click here for Icici Bank Key Metrics

12 Jul 2023, 02:34 PM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹946.8, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹944.9

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 946.8, with a 0.2% percent change and a net change of 1.9. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2% and the net change in the stock price is 1.9.

12 Jul 2023, 02:29 PM IST Q1 results preview: ICICI Bank, SBI other banks to report strong earnings, says Morgan Stanley; here’s why

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/q1-results-preview-icici-bank-sbi-other-banks-to-report-strong-earnings-says-morgan-stanley-here-s-why-11689148082688.html

12 Jul 2023, 02:19 PM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹946.7, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹944.9

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 946.7. There has been a 0.19% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.8 points.

12 Jul 2023, 02:09 PM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹947.9, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹944.9

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 947.9. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3, which suggests that the stock price has increased by 3. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend for ICICI Bank stock.

Click here for Icici Bank Board Meetings

12 Jul 2023, 01:48 PM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹947.55, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹944.9

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 947.55, with a percent change of 0.28. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.65, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.65 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for ICICI Bank stock.

12 Jul 2023, 01:31 PM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹946.8, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹944.9

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 946.8 with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 1.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.2% and the net change is an increase of 1.9 points. Overall, this data suggests a slight positive movement in the stock price of ICICI Bank.

12 Jul 2023, 01:07 PM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹945, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹944.9

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 945, with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.1. This means that there has been a very small increase in the stock price, with a gain of 0.1. Overall, the stock appears to be relatively stable with minimal changes.

12 Jul 2023, 12:48 PM IST HDFC merger effect: RIL, TCS, ICICI Bank may see weight adjustment in Nifty; many stocks to see inflows, outflows

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/hdfc-merger-effect-ril-tcs-icici-bank-may-see-weight-adjustment-in-nifty-many-stocks-to-see-inflows-outflows-11689144031295.html

12 Jul 2023, 12:47 PM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹943.45, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹944.9

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 943.45. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.45, suggesting a decrease of 1.45 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for ICICI Bank has experienced a small decline.

Click here for Icici Bank AGM

12 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹946.6, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹944.9

According to the current data, the ICICI Bank stock is priced at 946.6. There has been a 0.18 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.7.

12 Jul 2023, 12:20 PM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹945.45, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹944.9

ICICI Bank stock is currently priced at 945.45 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, but the change is relatively small. Investors should monitor the stock closely for further changes.

12 Jul 2023, 12:02 PM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹945, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹944.9

As per the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 945. The percent change in the stock price is 0.01, indicating a very small increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.1, suggesting a minimal increase of 0.1.

12 Jul 2023, 11:52 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹945.95, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹944.9

The current price of ICICI Bank stock is 945.95. There has been a 0.11 percent change in the stock price, which translates to a net change of 1.05.

Click here for Icici Bank News

12 Jul 2023, 11:32 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹945.5, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹944.9

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 945.5 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.6. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a change of 0.6 points. Overall, the stock is performing relatively stable, with a small upward movement.

12 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹944.8, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹944.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 944.8. There has been a percent change of -0.01, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.1, indicating a decrease of 0.1 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:06 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹943.7, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹944.9

The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is 943.7. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.13%, resulting in a net change of -1.2.

12 Jul 2023, 10:51 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹945.5, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹944.9

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 945.5. There has been a slight percent change of 0.06, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.6, indicating a positive change in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that ICICI Bank stock has experienced a small upward movement.

Click here for Icici Bank Dividend

12 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹943, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹944.9

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 943, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -1.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.2% and has decreased by 1.9 points.

12 Jul 2023, 10:19 AM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹944.7, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹944.9

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 944.7. There has been a percent change of -0.02, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.2, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.2.

12 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹945.5, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹944.9

ICICI Bank stock is currently priced at 945.5 with a very slight increase of 0.06% or 0.6 points.

12 Jul 2023, 09:47 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹947, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹944.9

12 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹947.75, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹944.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 947.75. There has been a 0.3% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.85.

12 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹949.45, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹944.9

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 949.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.48, resulting in a net change of 4.55.

12 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹944.9, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹948.2

The current price of ICICI Bank stock is 944.9. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a decrease in stock value. The net change is -3.3, which means the stock has decreased by 3.3. Overall, ICICI Bank stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 08:20 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹948.2 yesterday

On the last day, ICICI Bank had a BSE volume of 356,251 shares and the closing price was 948.2.

