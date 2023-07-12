Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank closed today at 942.5, down -0.25% from yesterday's 944.9

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹948.25 and closed at ₹948.2. The highest price during the day was ₹952.2, while the lowest was ₹942.05. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹661,147.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹964.65 and the 52-week low is ₹740. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 356,251.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of ICICI Bank stock was ₹942.5, representing a 0.25% decrease from the previous day's closing price of ₹944.9. The net change in the stock price was -2.4.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹943.9. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1, suggesting a decrease of ₹1. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹945.7, with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.08% and the net change in price is 0.8.
The stock price of ICICI Bank is currently at ₹946.05. It has experienced a 0.12% increase in the value, resulting in a net change of 1.15.
Click here for Icici Bank Key Metrics
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹946.8, with a 0.2% percent change and a net change of 1.9. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2% and the net change in the stock price is 1.9.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/q1-results-preview-icici-bank-sbi-other-banks-to-report-strong-earnings-says-morgan-stanley-here-s-why-11689148082688.html
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹946.7. There has been a 0.19% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.8 points.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹947.9. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3, which suggests that the stock price has increased by ₹3. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend for ICICI Bank stock.
Click here for Icici Bank Board Meetings
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹947.55, with a percent change of 0.28. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.65, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.65 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for ICICI Bank stock.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹946.8 with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 1.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.2% and the net change is an increase of 1.9 points. Overall, this data suggests a slight positive movement in the stock price of ICICI Bank.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹945, with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.1. This means that there has been a very small increase in the stock price, with a gain of 0.1. Overall, the stock appears to be relatively stable with minimal changes.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/hdfc-merger-effect-ril-tcs-icici-bank-may-see-weight-adjustment-in-nifty-many-stocks-to-see-inflows-outflows-11689144031295.html
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹943.45. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.45, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.45 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for ICICI Bank has experienced a small decline.
Click here for Icici Bank AGM
According to the current data, the ICICI Bank stock is priced at ₹946.6. There has been a 0.18 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.7.
ICICI Bank stock is currently priced at ₹945.45 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, but the change is relatively small. Investors should monitor the stock closely for further changes.
As per the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹945. The percent change in the stock price is 0.01, indicating a very small increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.1, suggesting a minimal increase of ₹0.1.
The current price of ICICI Bank stock is ₹945.95. There has been a 0.11 percent change in the stock price, which translates to a net change of 1.05.
Click here for Icici Bank News
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹945.5 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.6. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a change of 0.6 points. Overall, the stock is performing relatively stable, with a small upward movement.
Based on the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹944.8. There has been a percent change of -0.01, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.1, indicating a decrease of 0.1 in the stock price.
The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹943.7. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.13%, resulting in a net change of -1.2.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹945.5. There has been a slight percent change of 0.06, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.6, indicating a positive change in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that ICICI Bank stock has experienced a small upward movement.
Click here for Icici Bank Dividend
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹943, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -1.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.2% and has decreased by 1.9 points.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹944.7. There has been a percent change of -0.02, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.2, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹0.2.
ICICI Bank stock is currently priced at ₹945.5 with a very slight increase of 0.06% or 0.6 points.
Based on the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹947.75. There has been a 0.3% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.85.
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹949.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.48, resulting in a net change of 4.55.
The current price of ICICI Bank stock is ₹944.9. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a decrease in stock value. The net change is -3.3, which means the stock has decreased by ₹3.3. Overall, ICICI Bank stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
On the last day, ICICI Bank had a BSE volume of 356,251 shares and the closing price was ₹948.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!