Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 970.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 978.35 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 974 and closed at 970.55. The high and low prices for the day were 981.5 and 969.5 respectively. The market capitalization of the bank is 684,980.88 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 1008.7 and 796.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 262,789 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹978.35, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹970.55

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 978.35, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 7.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.8% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 7.8 points.

12 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹970.55 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank recorded a BSE volume of 262,789 shares. The closing price for the day was 970.55.

