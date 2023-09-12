Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stock Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹974 and closed at ₹970.55. The high and low prices for the day were ₹981.5 and ₹969.5 respectively. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹684,980.88 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹1008.7 and ₹796.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 262,789 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹978.35, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 7.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.8% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 7.8 points.
On the last day, ICICI Bank recorded a BSE volume of 262,789 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹970.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!