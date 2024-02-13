Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stocks soar on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 1.6 %. The stock closed at 995.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1011.6 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1011.7 and closed at 1010.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1011.7 and a low of 985.15 during the day. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 698,692.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1067.4, while the 52-week low is 810.5. The stock had a trading volume of 551,341 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:06 AM IST Icici Bank February futures opened at 1000.8 as against previous close of 997.25

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1010.9. The bid price is 1011.35, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price is 1011.65, which is the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 700, meaning that there are 700 shares available for sale at the offer price. The bid quantity is 2100, indicating that there are 2100 shares being sought by buyers at the bid price. The open interest for the stock is 86549400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1011.6, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹995.65

ICICI Bank stock is currently priced at 1011.6. The stock has experienced a 1.6% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 15.95.

13 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.68%
3 Months-2.61%
6 Months3.81%
YTD-0.05%
1 Year16.66%
13 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹995.65, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹1010.75

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that its price is 995.65. There has been a percent change of -1.49, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -15.1, suggesting a decrease of 15.1 in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1010.75 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank had a trading volume of 551,341 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1010.75.

