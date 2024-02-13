Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stocks soar on positive trading day

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1011.7 and closed at ₹1010.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1011.7 and a low of ₹985.15 during the day. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹698,692.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1067.4, while the 52-week low is ₹810.5. The stock had a trading volume of 551,341 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1010.9. The bid price is 1011.35, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price is 1011.65, which is the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 700, meaning that there are 700 shares available for sale at the offer price. The bid quantity is 2100, indicating that there are 2100 shares being sought by buyers at the bid price. The open interest for the stock is 86549400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
ICICI Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1011.6. The stock has experienced a 1.6% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 15.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.68%
|3 Months
|-2.61%
|6 Months
|3.81%
|YTD
|-0.05%
|1 Year
|16.66%
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that its price is ₹995.65. There has been a percent change of -1.49, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -15.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹15.1 in the stock price.
On the last day, ICICI Bank had a trading volume of 551,341 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹1010.75.
