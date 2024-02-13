Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stocks soar on positive trading day

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1011.7 and closed at ₹1010.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1011.7 and a low of ₹985.15 during the day. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹698,692.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1067.4, while the 52-week low is ₹810.5. The stock had a trading volume of 551,341 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.