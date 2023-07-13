comScore
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank closed today at ₹956.15, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹943.65

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 04:06 PM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 13 Jul 2023, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 943.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 956.15 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici BankPremium
Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 947.45 and closed at 944.9. The stock reached a high of 951.2 and a low of 941.3. The market capitalization of the bank is 659,473.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 964.65 and the 52-week low is 740. The BSE volume for the day was 199,706 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:06:41 PM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank closed today at ₹956.15, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹943.65

ICICI Bank's stock closed at 956.15, representing a 1.32% increase from the previous day's closing price of 943.65. The net change in the stock's price was 12.5.

13 Jul 2023, 03:17:29 PM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹955.7, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹943.65

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 955.7, with a percent change of 1.28 and a net change of 12.05. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.28% and the price has gone up by 12.05. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

13 Jul 2023, 03:00:05 PM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹952.65, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹943.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 952.65. There has been a 0.95% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.

13 Jul 2023, 02:52:15 PM IST

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹955.55, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹943.65

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 955.55. It has experienced a 1.26% increase, with a net change of 11.9.

13 Jul 2023, 02:36:23 PM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹957.6, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹943.65

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 957.6, which represents a 1.48% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 13.95 points.

13 Jul 2023, 02:21:11 PM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹957.4, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹943.65

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 957.4, with a percent change of 1.46 and a net change of 13.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.46% and has gained 13.75 points. Overall, this indicates positive movement in the stock price of ICICI Bank.

13 Jul 2023, 02:04:47 PM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹957.45, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹943.65

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 957.45. There has been a 1.46 percent change in the stock price, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 13.8, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive performance for ICICI Bank stock.

13 Jul 2023, 01:50:42 PM IST

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹956.45, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹943.65

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 956.45. There has been a percent change of 1.36, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 12.8, indicating that the stock price has increased by 12.8 points. Overall, the data suggests a positive trend in the ICICI Bank stock.

13 Jul 2023, 01:31:10 PM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹955.3, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹943.65

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 955.3. There has been a 1.23 percent change, with a net change of 11.65.

13 Jul 2023, 01:21:33 PM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹955.25, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹943.65

The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is 955.25. There has been a 1.23% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.6.

13 Jul 2023, 01:06:08 PM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹955.8, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹943.65

ICICI Bank's stock price is currently at 955.8, showing a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 12.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and absolute terms.

13 Jul 2023, 12:52:15 PM IST

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹953.45, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹943.65

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 953.45. There has been a percent change of 1.04, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.8, which means that the stock has increased by 9.8 rupees. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive change in price.

13 Jul 2023, 12:34:04 PM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹951.7, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹943.65

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 951.7. There has been a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 8.05, reflecting the overall increase in the stock's price.

13 Jul 2023, 12:18:09 PM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹953, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹943.65

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 953, with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 9.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.99% and has seen a net increase of 9.35.

13 Jul 2023, 12:04:35 PM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹953.95, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹943.65

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 953.95. There has been a 1.09% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive growth in value.

13 Jul 2023, 11:49:05 AM IST

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹957.6, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹943.65

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 957.6, with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 13.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.48% and has gained 13.95 points.

13 Jul 2023, 11:30:14 AM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹954.65, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹943.65

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 954.65. It has experienced a percent change of 1.17, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change of the stock is 11, suggesting that it has gained 11 points.

13 Jul 2023, 11:15:06 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹951.95, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹943.65

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 951.95. There has been a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.3 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement in value.

13 Jul 2023, 11:01:32 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹947.15, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹943.65

As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 947.15. There has been a 0.37% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.5 points.

13 Jul 2023, 10:51:02 AM IST

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹947.15, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹943.65

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 947.15 with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 3.5. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.37% and has gained 3.5 points. Overall, this suggests a positive trend in the stock's performance.

13 Jul 2023, 10:32:28 AM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹947.15, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹943.65

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 947.15, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 3.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.37% or 3.5 points.

13 Jul 2023, 10:15:52 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹947.5, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹943.65

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 947.5 with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 3.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.41% or 3.85 points.

13 Jul 2023, 10:02:43 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹945.95, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹943.65

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 945.95 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 2.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.

13 Jul 2023, 09:47:59 AM IST

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹946.15, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹943.65

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 946.15. There has been a 0.26 percent change, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price of 2.5.

13 Jul 2023, 09:35:27 AM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹946.8, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹943.65

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 946.8, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 3.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Icici Bank Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:03:06 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹942.5, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹944.9

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is at 942.5. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.4, suggesting a decrease of 2.4 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a slight decline in the ICICI Bank stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 08:15:47 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹944.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of ICICI Bank shares on the BSE was 199,706 shares. The closing price of the shares was 944.9.

