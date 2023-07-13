Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank closed today at 956.15, up 1.32% from yesterday's 943.65

On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹947.45 and closed at ₹944.9. The stock reached a high of ₹951.2 and a low of ₹941.3. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹659,473.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹964.65 and the 52-week low is ₹740. The BSE volume for the day was 199,706 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ICICI Bank's stock closed at ₹956.15, representing a 1.32% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹943.65. The net change in the stock's price was ₹12.5.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹955.7, with a percent change of 1.28 and a net change of 12.05. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.28% and the price has gone up by ₹12.05. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
Based on the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹952.65. There has been a 0.95% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹955.55. It has experienced a 1.26% increase, with a net change of 11.9.
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹957.6, which represents a 1.48% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 13.95 points.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹957.4, with a percent change of 1.46 and a net change of 13.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.46% and has gained 13.75 points. Overall, this indicates positive movement in the stock price of ICICI Bank.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹957.45. There has been a 1.46 percent change in the stock price, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 13.8, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive performance for ICICI Bank stock.
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹956.45. There has been a percent change of 1.36, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 12.8, indicating that the stock price has increased by 12.8 points. Overall, the data suggests a positive trend in the ICICI Bank stock.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹955.3. There has been a 1.23 percent change, with a net change of 11.65.
The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹955.25. There has been a 1.23% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.6.
ICICI Bank's stock price is currently at ₹955.8, showing a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 12.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and absolute terms.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹953.45. There has been a percent change of 1.04, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.8, which means that the stock has increased by 9.8 rupees. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive change in price.
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹951.7. There has been a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 8.05, reflecting the overall increase in the stock's price.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹953, with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 9.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.99% and has seen a net increase of ₹9.35.
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹953.95. There has been a 1.09% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive growth in value.
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹957.6, with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 13.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.48% and has gained 13.95 points.
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹954.65. It has experienced a percent change of 1.17, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change of the stock is 11, suggesting that it has gained 11 points.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹951.95. There has been a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.3 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement in value.
As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹947.15. There has been a 0.37% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.5 points.
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹947.15 with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 3.5. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.37% and has gained 3.5 points. Overall, this suggests a positive trend in the stock's performance.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹947.15, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 3.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.37% or 3.5 points.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹947.5 with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 3.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.41% or 3.85 points.
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹945.95 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 2.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹946.15. There has been a 0.26 percent change, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price of ₹2.5.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹946.8, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 3.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is at ₹942.5. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.4, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.4 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a slight decline in the ICICI Bank stock price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of ICICI Bank shares on the BSE was 199,706 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹944.9.
