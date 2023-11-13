Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares plummet amid market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 942.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 935.1 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 944.95 and closed at 938.35. The stock's high for the day was 944.95, while the low was 940. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 660,331.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7, and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on the last day was 31,191.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹935.1, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹942.2

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 935.1 with a percent change of -0.75. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.75% from the previous trading day. The net change is -7.1, indicating that the stock has decreased by 7.1. Overall, the stock price for ICICI Bank has decreased slightly, indicating a downward trend.

13 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.51%
3 Months-0.86%
6 Months-0.56%
YTD5.36%
1 Year3.06%
13 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹938.2, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹942.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 938.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 4 points.

13 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹938.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on BSE had a volume of 31,191 shares and closed at a price of 938.35.

