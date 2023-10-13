Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 952.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 954.35 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank's open price was 954.45 and the close price was 952.65. The high for the day was 959.85 and the low was 949.65. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank was 668,460.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1008.7 and the 52-week low was 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 133,054.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹954.35, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹952.65

The current price of ICICI Bank stock is 954.35, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 1.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹952.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 133,054. The closing price for the stock was 952.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.