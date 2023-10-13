Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, ICICI Bank's open price was ₹954.45 and the close price was ₹952.65. The high for the day was ₹959.85 and the low was ₹949.65. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank was ₹668,460.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low was ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 133,054.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
