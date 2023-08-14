comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 09:36:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.35 -1.62%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 562.5 -2.04%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 596.95 -2.41%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.1 -0.42%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,604.95 -0.87%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -1.22 %. The stock closed at 964.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 952.4 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici BankPremium
Icici Bank

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank opened at 964.1 and closed at 964.2. The stock reached a high of 964.1 and a low of 950 throughout the day. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently at 666,512.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7, while the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on this day was 412,512 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:31:03 AM IST

Icici Bank Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:30:01 AM IST

Icici Bank Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.82%
3 Months-4.14%
6 Months11.59%
YTD6.96%
1 Year10.84%
14 Aug 2023, 09:08:17 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹964.2 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank on the BSE had a trading volume of 412,512 shares. The closing price for the stock was 964.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout