Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -1.22 %. The stock closed at 964.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 952.4 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank opened at 964.1 and closed at 964.2. The stock reached a high of 964.1 and a low of 950 throughout the day. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently at 666,512.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7, while the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on this day was 412,512 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Icici Bank Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.82%
3 Months-4.14%
6 Months11.59%
YTD6.96%
1 Year10.84%
14 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹964.2 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank on the BSE had a trading volume of 412,512 shares. The closing price for the stock was 964.2.

