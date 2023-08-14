Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank opened at ₹964.1 and closed at ₹964.2. The stock reached a high of ₹964.1 and a low of ₹950 throughout the day. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently at ₹666,512.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7, while the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on this day was 412,512 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Icici Bank Live Updates
14 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Icici Bank Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.82%
|3 Months
|-4.14%
|6 Months
|11.59%
|YTD
|6.96%
|1 Year
|10.84%
14 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM IST
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹964.2 on last trading day
On the last day, ICICI Bank on the BSE had a trading volume of 412,512 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹964.2.