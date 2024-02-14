Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares plummet in trading today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1004.75 and closed at ₹995.65. The stock's high for the day was ₹1027.05, while the low was ₹1001. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently ₹715,888.47 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1067.4, and the 52-week low is ₹810.5. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank on that day was 182,021 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.64%
|3 Months
|-0.96%
|6 Months
|6.28%
|YTD
|2.33%
|1 Year
|19.88%
