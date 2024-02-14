Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 1020.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1012.2 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 1004.75 and closed at 995.65. The stock's high for the day was 1027.05, while the low was 1001. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently 715,888.47 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1067.4, and the 52-week low is 810.5. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank on that day was 182,021 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:18 AM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The ICICI Bank stock reached a low of 1007.8 and a high of 1021.9 today.

14 Feb 2024, 10:07 AM IST Icici Bank February futures opened at 1013.15 as against previous close of 1023.4

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1018.4. The bid price and offer price are 1018.4 and 1018.55 respectively. There is a bid quantity of 1400 and an offer quantity of 1400. The open interest for ICICI Bank is at 85,066,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1012.2, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1020.1

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1012.2 with a percent change of -0.77. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.77% from its previous value. The net change is -7.9, indicating a decrease of 7.9 in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.64%
3 Months-0.96%
6 Months6.28%
YTD2.33%
1 Year19.88%
14 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1020.1, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹995.65

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 1020.1. It has experienced a percent change of 2.46, indicating a positive increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 24.45, further supporting the positive trend. Overall, ICICI Bank's stock is performing well and showing growth in value.

14 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹995.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 182,021 shares with a closing price of 995.65.

