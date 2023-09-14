Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stock plummets as market sentiment turns sour

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹990 and closed at ₹990.9. The stock had a high of ₹994.75 and a low of ₹980.8. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹693,023.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7, while the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 330,872 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
