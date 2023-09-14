Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stock plummets as market sentiment turns sour

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 14 Sep 2023, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 990.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 989.75 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 990 and closed at 990.9. The stock had a high of 994.75 and a low of 980.8. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 693,023.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7, while the 52-week low is 796.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 330,872 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹989.75, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹990.9

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 989.75. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.15, suggesting a decrease of 1.15 in the stock price.

14 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹990.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a volume of 330,872 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 990.9.

