Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stock rises on positive trading day

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's open price was ₹1023.65 and the close price was ₹1014.15. The high for the day was ₹1039.95 and the low was ₹1021.55. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹725,402.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1021 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on the last day was 460,103 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹1034.5. There has been a 0.01% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.47%
|3 Months
|0.21%
|6 Months
|11.55%
|YTD
|16.03%
|1 Year
|12.14%
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹1034.35. It has experienced a percent change of 1.99, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 20.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank's volume on the BSE was 460,103 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1014.15.
