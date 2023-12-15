Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stock rises on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 1034.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1034.5 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's open price was 1023.65 and the close price was 1014.15. The high for the day was 1039.95 and the low was 1021.55. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 725,402.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1021 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on the last day was 460,103 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1034.5, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹1034.35

As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 1034.5. There has been a 0.01% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.15.

15 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.47%
3 Months0.21%
6 Months11.55%
YTD16.03%
1 Year12.14%
15 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1034.35, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹1014.15

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 1034.35. It has experienced a percent change of 1.99, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 20.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

15 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1014.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank's volume on the BSE was 460,103 shares. The closing price for the day was 1014.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.