Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Shares Soar in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 1020.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1021.75 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 1010.3 and closed at 1020.1. The stock reached a high of 1035.4 and a low of 1007.8. The market capitalization of the company is 717,046.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1067.4 and the 52-week low is 810.5. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 322,752.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1021.75, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1020.1

As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 1021.75. It has experienced a percent change of 0.16, which indicates a small increase in value. The net change is 1.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

15 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1020.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a trading volume of 322,752 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 1020.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!