Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Shares Soar in Positive Trading Session

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1010.3 and closed at ₹1020.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1035.4 and a low of ₹1007.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹717,046.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1067.4 and the 52-week low is ₹810.5. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 322,752.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹1021.75. It has experienced a percent change of 0.16, which indicates a small increase in value. The net change is 1.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a trading volume of 322,752 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹1020.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!