Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day, ICICI Bank's open price was ₹943 and the close price was ₹942.2. The stock had a high of ₹943 and a low of ₹931.9. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹654,970.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low was ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 1,055,999.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹942.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a total volume of 1,055,999 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹942.2.