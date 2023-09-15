Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹991.5 and closed at ₹989.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹992.55, while the lowest was ₹982.45. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is at ₹691,308.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 111,241 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.