Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 952.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 959.05 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 950 and closed at 952.4. The stock had a high of 962.5 and a low of 946.45. The market capitalization of the bank is 671166.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 226,365 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹959.05, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹952.4

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 959.05. There has been a 0.7 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.65.

16 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹952.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a volume of 226,365 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 952.4.

