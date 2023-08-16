Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹950 and closed at ₹952.4. The stock had a high of ₹962.5 and a low of ₹946.45. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹671166.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 226,365 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
