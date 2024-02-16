Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1023 and closed at ₹1021.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1024.65 and a low of ₹1006.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹714,918.89 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1067.4 and ₹810.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 224,823 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹1023.8. There has been a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 6.65, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹6.65.
On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank recorded a volume of 224,823 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹1021.75.
