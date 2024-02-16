Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 1017.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1023.8 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1023 and closed at 1021.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1024.65 and a low of 1006.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 714,918.89 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1067.4 and 810.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 224,823 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1023.8, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1017.15

As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 1023.8. There has been a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 6.65, suggesting that the stock has increased by 6.65.

16 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1021.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank recorded a volume of 224,823 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1021.75.

