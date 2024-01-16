Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stock surges in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 1009.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1013 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1003.65 and closed at 1003.85. The stock reached a high of 1011.65 and a low of 999.3 during the day. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 708,260.63 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1042.65, while the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 1,045,944.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1013, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1009.6

16 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1009.6, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹1003.85

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1009.6. There has been a 0.57 percent change, resulting in a net change of 5.75.

16 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1003.85 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank had a BSE volume of 1,045,944 shares and closed at a price of 1003.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.