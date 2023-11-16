Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 940.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 938.6 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank's open price was 942.1 and the close price was 934.55. The highest price reached during the day was 944, while the lowest was 938.6. The market capitalization of the bank is 659,291.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,008.7, and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 583,241 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹938.6, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹940.6

As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 938.6. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2, indicating a decrease of 2 points. Overall, the stock price of ICICI Bank has experienced a small decline.

16 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.57%
3 Months-1.81%
6 Months0.19%
YTD5.64%
1 Year3.22%
16 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹937, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹940.6

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 937 with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -3.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.38% and has decreased by 3.6 points.

16 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹934.55 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank recorded a trading volume of 583,241 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 934.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.