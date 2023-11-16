Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares plummet in trading today

On the last day, ICICI Bank's open price was ₹942.1 and the close price was ₹934.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹944, while the lowest was ₹938.6. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹659,291.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,008.7, and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 583,241 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹938.6. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2, indicating a decrease of 2 points. Overall, the stock price of ICICI Bank has experienced a small decline.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.57%
|3 Months
|-1.81%
|6 Months
|0.19%
|YTD
|5.64%
|1 Year
|3.22%
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹937 with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -3.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.38% and has decreased by 3.6 points.
On the last day, ICICI Bank recorded a trading volume of 583,241 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹934.55.
