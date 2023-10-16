Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank closed today at ₹951.05, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹951.75

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹950 and closed at ₹954.35. The high for the day was ₹957 and the low was ₹944.5. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹666,639.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 672,465. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank closed today at ₹951.05, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹951.75 ICICI Bank's stock closed at ₹951.05 today, with a percentage change of -0.07% and a net change of -0.7. Yesterday, the stock closed at ₹951.75.

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Bank stock reached a low price of ₹946 and a high price of ₹954.65 on the current day.

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 951.45. The bid price is 954.05 with a bid quantity of 700, while the offer price is 954.2 with an offer quantity of 1400. The stock has an open interest of 87,123,400.

ICICI Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of ICICI Bank Ltd stock is INR 796.00000, while the 52-week high price is INR 1008.70000.

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹952.7, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹951.75 As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹952.7. There has been a percent change of 0.1, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.95, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 16 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹15.5 (-6.63%) & ₹10.7 (-10.08%) respectively. Top active put options for Icici Bank at 16 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.35 (-0.4%) & ₹8.25 (-3.51%) respectively.

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹951.2, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹951.75 The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹951.2. There has been a percent change of -0.06, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.55, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.55 units. Overall, the stock price of ICICI Bank has slightly decreased.

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 950.05. The bid price is 952.4 and the offer price is 952.6. The offer quantity is 1400 and the bid quantity is also 1400. The open interest for the stock is 86889600.

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹951.4, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹951.75 The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is currently ₹951.4. The percent change is -0.04, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.35, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹0.35.

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 16 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹15.8 (-4.82%) & ₹11.0 (-7.56%) respectively. Top active put options for Icici Bank at 16 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.8 (-4.84%) & ₹7.95 (-7.02%) respectively.

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹953, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹951.75 ICICI Bank stock is currently trading at ₹953. There has been a 0.13% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 1.25.

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 953.95. The bid price is 955.75 and the offer price is 955.9. There is a bid quantity of 1400 and an offer quantity of 1400. The open interest for ICICI Bank is 86,869,300.

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹953, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹951.75 The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹953. There has been a 0.13 percent change in the stock price, which amounts to a net change of 1.25.

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 16 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹16.65 (+0.3%) & ₹11.85 (-0.42%) respectively. Top active put options for Icici Bank at 16 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹930.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.05 (-10.89%) & ₹4.85 (-14.16%) respectively.

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹953.65, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹951.75 According to the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹953.65. There has been a 0.2% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.9.

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 951.7. The bid price stands at 954.4 while the offer price is 954.5. The offer quantity is 1400 and the bid quantity is 2100. The open interest for ICICI Bank is 87108000.

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹949.65, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹951.75 The current price of ICICI Bank stock is ₹949.65. There has been a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -2.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Click here for Icici Bank Dividend

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 16 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹16.75 (+0.9%) & ₹11.8 (-0.84%) respectively. Top active put options for Icici Bank at 16 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.7 (-5.65%) & ₹7.8 (-8.77%) respectively.

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹950.9, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹951.75 The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹950.9. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.09. The net change in the stock price is -0.85.

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 948.65. The bid price is 951.15 with a quantity of 2100, while the offer price is 951.4 with a quantity of 700. The open interest is at 87,304,000.

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹946.5, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹951.75 The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is at ₹946.5 with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -5.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.55% and a decrease of 5.25 points.

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹951.75, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹954.35 The current data for ICICI Bank stock is as follows: the stock price is ₹951.75, the percentage change is -0.27, and the net change is -2.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.27% and the value has dropped by ₹2.6.

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the BSE had a volume of 672,465 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹954.35.