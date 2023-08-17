Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares drop as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 959.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 955.65 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 954.15 and closed at 959.05. The highest price it reached throughout the day was 959.85, while the lowest price was 946.75. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently at 668,787.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7, and the 52-week low is 796.1. A total of 87,309 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for ICICI Bank.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹955.65, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹959.05

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 955.65. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.4, suggesting a decrease in the stock price of 3.4. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

17 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹959.05 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank had a trading volume of 87,309 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 959.05.

