Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares drop as trading turns bearish

On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹954.15 and closed at ₹959.05. The highest price it reached throughout the day was ₹959.85, while the lowest price was ₹946.75. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently at ₹668,787.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7, and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. A total of 87,309 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for ICICI Bank.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹955.65. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.4, suggesting a decrease in the stock price of ₹3.4. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
On the last day, ICICI Bank had a trading volume of 87,309 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹959.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!