Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Plunges as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Plunges as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 01:15 PM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 17 Jul 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 961.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 956.9 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 959.7 and closed at 956.15. The stock reached a high of 964.95 and a low of 951.4. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 672,837.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 964.95 and the 52-week low is 740. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 596,987 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:15:50 PM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹956.9, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹961.6

ICICI Bank stock currently has a price of 956.9, experiencing a decrease of 0.49% in percentage change. The net change is -4.7, indicating a decline in the stock value.

17 Jul 2023, 01:00:13 PM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹955.65, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹961.6

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 955.65 with a percent change of -0.62 and a net change of -5.95. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.62% or 5.95.

17 Jul 2023, 12:48:22 PM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹954.6, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹961.6

The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is 954.6. There has been a percent change of -0.73, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7, suggesting a decline of 7 points.

17 Jul 2023, 12:32:37 PM IST

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹955.75, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹961.6

The current price of ICICI Bank stock is 955.75. The stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.61. This corresponds to a net change of -5.85 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:20:12 PM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹955.15, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹961.6

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 955.15. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.45, which suggests a decline in the stock price. Overall, these figures indicate a negative performance for ICICI Bank stock.

17 Jul 2023, 12:05:04 PM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹954.55, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹961.6

The current data for ICICI Bank's stock shows that the price is 954.55. There has been a percent change of -0.73, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.05, meaning the stock has dropped by 7.05.

17 Jul 2023, 11:50:14 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹953.45, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹961.6

As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 953.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.85, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -8.15, meaning it has dropped by that amount. Overall, this suggests that the stock has slightly declined in value.

17 Jul 2023, 11:31:49 AM IST

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹956, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹961.6

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that its price is 956. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.6, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

17 Jul 2023, 11:20:31 AM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹954, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹961.6

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 954. There has been a percent change of -0.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.6, which means that the stock has decreased by 7.6 rupees.

17 Jul 2023, 11:08:43 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹955.3, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹961.6

As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 955.3. There has been a percent change of -0.66, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.3, which means the stock price has decreased by 6.3.

17 Jul 2023, 10:51:51 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹956.95, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹961.6

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 956.95. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.65, suggesting a decrease of 4.65 in the stock price. Overall, these numbers indicate a slight decline in the value of ICICI Bank stock.

17 Jul 2023, 10:35:54 AM IST

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹955.95, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹961.6

The current data for ICICI Bank's stock shows that the price is 955.95. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.65, meaning that the stock has decreased by 5.65.

17 Jul 2023, 10:18:31 AM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹960.2, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹961.6

ICICI Bank stock price is currently at 960.2 with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -1.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 10:02:33 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹956.7, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹961.6

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that its price is 956.7. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.9, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.9 points. Overall, this data suggests that there has been a small decline in the value of ICICI Bank stock.

17 Jul 2023, 09:49:03 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹957.2, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹961.6

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 957.2. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.4, suggesting a decline of 4.4 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:36:47 AM IST

Icici Bank Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:31:40 AM IST

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹959.3, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹961.6

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 959.3. There has been a -0.24 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.3 points.

17 Jul 2023, 09:19:18 AM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹958.85, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹961.6

As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 958.85. The percent change in the stock price is -0.29%, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -2.75, suggesting a decrease of 2.75. Overall, the stock price of ICICI Bank has experienced a slight decline based on the current data.

17 Jul 2023, 09:06:01 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹961.6, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹961.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 961.6 with no change in percentage or net change. This suggests that the stock has remained stable and there have been no significant fluctuations in its price.

17 Jul 2023, 08:29:23 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹956.15 yesterday

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a trading volume of 596,987 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 956.15.

