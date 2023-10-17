comScore
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank closed today at 955.45, up 0.46% from yesterday's 951.05
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank closed today at ₹955.45, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹951.05

25 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:44 PM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 951.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 955.45 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici BankPremium
Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 946.25 and closed at 951.75. The highest price reached during the day was 954.65, while the lowest price was 946. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 666,173.33 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1,008.70 and 796.10 respectively. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 187,708 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:44:21 PM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed today at ₹955.45, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹951.05

Today, the closing price of ICICI Bank stock was recorded at 955.45, with a net change of 4.4 and a percent change of 0.46. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous day's closing price of 951.05.

17 Oct 2023, 06:28:13 PM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1541.3511.850.771757.81427.05860033.65
ICICI Bank955.454.40.461008.7796.1667173.13
State Bank Of India576.40.70.12629.65499.35514414.63
Kotak Mahindra Bank1771.521.31.222063.01644.2351918.5
Axis Bank1008.353.150.311047.45796.9310254.37
17 Oct 2023, 05:32:51 PM IST

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock had a low price of 951.75 and a high price of 960.75 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:28:22 PM IST

Icici Bank October futures opened at 957.0 as against previous close of 953.8

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 954.45. The bid price for the stock is 955.05, with a bid quantity of 700. The offer price is 955.3, with an offer quantity of 2100. The open interest for ICICI Bank is 85,981,700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:18:29 PM IST

ICICI Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

ICICI Bank Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 796.00000 and a 52-week high price of 1008.70000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:08:01 PM IST

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹953.15, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹951.05

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 953.15. The percent change in the stock price is 0.22%, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.1, suggesting a positive movement.

17 Oct 2023, 02:53:47 PM IST

Top active options for Icici Bank

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 17 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.15 (-1.76%) & 16.15 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Icici Bank at 17 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.25 (-13.87%) & 15.3 (-9.73%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:39:26 PM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1540.6511.150.731757.81427.05859643.07
ICICI Bank952.851.80.191008.7796.1665357.6
State Bank Of India576.250.550.1629.65499.35514280.76
Kotak Mahindra Bank1764.6514.450.832063.01644.2350557.71
Axis Bank1006.10.90.091047.45796.9309562.08
17 Oct 2023, 02:25:03 PM IST

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock reached a low of 952 and a high of 960.75 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 02:21:52 PM IST

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹953.6, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹951.05

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 953.6 with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 2.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.27% from the previous trading day and has risen by 2.55 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of ICICI Bank.

17 Oct 2023, 01:52:25 PM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹955, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹951.05

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 955. There has been a 0.42 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.95 points.

17 Oct 2023, 01:33:02 PM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days949.47
10 Days945.66
20 Days955.71
50 Days962.51
100 Days957.48
300 Days917.44
17 Oct 2023, 01:26:55 PM IST

Top active options for Icici Bank

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 17 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.9 (+13.66%) & 18.3 (+13.31%) respectively.

Top active put options for Icici Bank at 17 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.1 (-23.53%) & 13.65 (-19.47%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:16:06 PM IST

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank's stock reached a low of 952 and a high of 960.75 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:03:37 PM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹956.1, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹951.05

The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is 956.1. There has been a 0.53% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.05.

17 Oct 2023, 12:58:40 PM IST

Icici Bank Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:55:38 PM IST

Icici Bank October futures opened at 957.0 as against previous close of 953.8

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 956.7. The bid price stands at 959.3, with a bid quantity of 700 shares. The offer price is slightly higher at 959.55, with an offer quantity of 700 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 86,333,800 shares, indicating considerable market activity and investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:35:06 PM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹956.85, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹951.05

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 956.85, with a percent change of 0.61. This means that the stock has increased by 0.61% compared to its previous value. Additionally, the net change is 5.8, indicating that the stock has increased by 5.8 points in value. Overall, this suggests that ICICI Bank stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.



17 Oct 2023, 12:34:18 PM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1541.812.30.81757.81427.05860284.74
ICICI Bank956.855.80.611008.7796.1668150.72
State Bank Of India577.82.10.36629.65499.35515664.08
Kotak Mahindra Bank1762.011.80.672063.01644.2350031.27
Axis Bank1010.755.550.551047.45796.9310992.82
17 Oct 2023, 12:20:51 PM IST

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock reached a low of 952 and a high of 960.75 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 12:01:47 PM IST

Top active options for Icici Bank

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.6 (+11.01%) & 17.85 (+10.53%) respectively.

Top active put options for Icici Bank at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.45 (-20.59%) & 14.2 (-16.22%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:39:06 AM IST

Icici Bank October futures opened at 957.0 as against previous close of 953.8

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 956.2. The bid price is 958.75, with a bid quantity of 2100. The offer price is 959.0, with an offer quantity of 1400. The open interest for ICICI Bank is 86278500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:10:05 AM IST

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The ICICI Bank stock reached a low of 952 and a high of 960.75 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:08:09 AM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹956.7, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹951.05

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 956.7. There has been a percent change of 0.59, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.65, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

17 Oct 2023, 10:51:13 AM IST

Top active options for Icici Bank

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 17 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.3 (+17.18%) & 18.65 (+15.48%) respectively.

Top active put options for Icici Bank at 17 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.95 (-24.79%) & 13.55 (-20.06%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:33:47 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹957.5, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹951.05

ICICI Bank stock is currently priced at 957.5. It has seen a percent change of 0.68, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 6.45, which suggests a positive movement. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.



17 Oct 2023, 10:12:45 AM IST

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The ICICI Bank stock reached a low of 952 and a high of 960.75.

17 Oct 2023, 09:56:00 AM IST

Icici Bank Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:40:55 AM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹956.75, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹951.05

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 956.75. There has been a 0.6 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 5.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.7 points. Overall, this data suggests that ICICI Bank stock is performing well and has experienced a positive trend.

17 Oct 2023, 09:09:35 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹951.05, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹951.75

As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 951.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.07. The net change in the stock price is -0.7.

17 Oct 2023, 08:05:04 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹951.75 on last trading day

The last day of ICICI Bank's BSE volume was 187,708 shares, and the closing price was 951.75.

