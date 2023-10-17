Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank closed today at 955.45, up 0.46% from yesterday's 951.05

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed today at ₹955.45, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹951.05 Today, the closing price of ICICI Bank stock was recorded at ₹955.45, with a net change of 4.4 and a percent change of 0.46. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹951.05.

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1541.35 11.85 0.77 1757.8 1427.05 860033.65 ICICI Bank 955.45 4.4 0.46 1008.7 796.1 667173.13 State Bank Of India 576.4 0.7 0.12 629.65 499.35 514414.63 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1771.5 21.3 1.22 2063.0 1644.2 351918.5 Axis Bank 1008.35 3.15 0.31 1047.45 796.9 310254.37 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Bank stock had a low price of ₹951.75 and a high price of ₹960.75 for the current day.

Icici Bank October futures opened at 957.0 as against previous close of 953.8 ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 954.45. The bid price for the stock is 955.05, with a bid quantity of 700. The offer price is 955.3, with an offer quantity of 2100. The open interest for ICICI Bank is 85,981,700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high ICICI Bank Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 796.00000 and a 52-week high price of 1008.70000.

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹953.15, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹951.05 The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹953.15. The percent change in the stock price is 0.22%, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.1, suggesting a positive movement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Icici Bank Top active call options for Icici Bank at 17 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.15 (-1.76%) & ₹16.15 (-0.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Icici Bank at 17 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.25 (-13.87%) & ₹15.3 (-9.73%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1540.65 11.15 0.73 1757.8 1427.05 859643.07 ICICI Bank 952.85 1.8 0.19 1008.7 796.1 665357.6 State Bank Of India 576.25 0.55 0.1 629.65 499.35 514280.76 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1764.65 14.45 0.83 2063.0 1644.2 350557.71 Axis Bank 1006.1 0.9 0.09 1047.45 796.9 309562.08 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Bank stock reached a low of ₹952 and a high of ₹960.75 for the current day.

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹953.6, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹951.05 The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹953.6 with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 2.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.27% from the previous trading day and has risen by 2.55 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of ICICI Bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹955, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹951.05 The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹955. There has been a 0.42 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.95 points.

Icici Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 949.47 10 Days 945.66 20 Days 955.71 50 Days 962.51 100 Days 957.48 300 Days 917.44

Top active options for Icici Bank Top active call options for Icici Bank at 17 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.9 (+13.66%) & ₹18.3 (+13.31%) respectively. Top active put options for Icici Bank at 17 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.1 (-23.53%) & ₹13.65 (-19.47%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Bank's stock reached a low of ₹952 and a high of ₹960.75 on the current day.

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹956.1, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹951.05 The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹956.1. There has been a 0.53% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.05.

Icici Bank Live Updates

Icici Bank October futures opened at 957.0 as against previous close of 953.8 ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 956.7. The bid price stands at 959.3, with a bid quantity of 700 shares. The offer price is slightly higher at 959.55, with an offer quantity of 700 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 86,333,800 shares, indicating considerable market activity and investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹956.85, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹951.05 The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹956.85, with a percent change of 0.61. This means that the stock has increased by 0.61% compared to its previous value. Additionally, the net change is 5.8, indicating that the stock has increased by 5.8 points in value. Overall, this suggests that ICICI Bank stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. Click here for Icici Bank News

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1541.8 12.3 0.8 1757.8 1427.05 860284.74 ICICI Bank 956.85 5.8 0.61 1008.7 796.1 668150.72 State Bank Of India 577.8 2.1 0.36 629.65 499.35 515664.08 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1762.0 11.8 0.67 2063.0 1644.2 350031.27 Axis Bank 1010.75 5.55 0.55 1047.45 796.9 310992.82

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Bank stock reached a low of ₹952 and a high of ₹960.75 on the current day.

Top active options for Icici Bank Top active call options for Icici Bank at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.6 (+11.01%) & ₹17.85 (+10.53%) respectively. Top active put options for Icici Bank at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.45 (-20.59%) & ₹14.2 (-16.22%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Icici Bank October futures opened at 957.0 as against previous close of 953.8 ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 956.2. The bid price is 958.75, with a bid quantity of 2100. The offer price is 959.0, with an offer quantity of 1400. The open interest for ICICI Bank is 86278500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range The ICICI Bank stock reached a low of ₹952 and a high of ₹960.75 on the current day.

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹956.7, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹951.05 The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹956.7. There has been a percent change of 0.59, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.65, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

Top active options for Icici Bank Top active call options for Icici Bank at 17 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of ₹960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.3 (+17.18%) & ₹18.65 (+15.48%) respectively. Top active put options for Icici Bank at 17 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹8.95 (-24.79%) & ₹13.55 (-20.06%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹957.5, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹951.05 ICICI Bank stock is currently priced at ₹957.5. It has seen a percent change of 0.68, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 6.45, which suggests a positive movement. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend. Click here for Icici Bank Profit Loss

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range The ICICI Bank stock reached a low of ₹952 and a high of ₹960.75.

Icici Bank Live Updates

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹956.75, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹951.05 The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹956.75. There has been a 0.6 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 5.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.7 points. Overall, this data suggests that ICICI Bank stock is performing well and has experienced a positive trend.

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹951.05, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹951.75 As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹951.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.07. The net change in the stock price is -0.7.