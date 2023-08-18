Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Slumps in Today's Trading

comScore
1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 956 per share. The stock is currently trading at 951.1 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 956.15 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 956.95 and a low of 946.6. The market capitalization of the bank is 665,603.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7, while the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 211,270 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:36:48 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.16%
3 Months-5.2%
6 Months9.45%
YTD6.82%
1 Year7.74%
18 Aug 2023, 09:32:35 AM IST

18 Aug 2023, 09:05:01 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹951.1, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹956

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 951.1. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.9, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.9.

18 Aug 2023, 08:24:46 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹956 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank had a BSE volume of 211,270 shares with a closing price of 956.

