Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Slumps in Today's Trading

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹956.15 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹956.95 and a low of ₹946.6. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹665,603.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7, while the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 211,270 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.16%
|3 Months
|-5.2%
|6 Months
|9.45%
|YTD
|6.82%
|1 Year
|7.74%
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹951.1. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.9, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹4.9.
