Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stocks plummet as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:04 AM IST
Icici Bank stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 1037.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1023.5 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1041 and closed at 1034.35. The stock reached a high of 1042.65 and a low of 1026 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 727330.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1042.65 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 508,915 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:04 AM IST Icici Bank December futures opened at 1031.95 as against previous close of 1039.55

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1024.7. The bid price is 1027.05 and the offer price is 1027.2. The offer quantity is 1400 and the bid quantity is also 1400. The open interest for the stock is 66,432,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1023.5, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹1037.1

The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is 1023.5. There has been a percent change of -1.31, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.6, meaning the stock price has decreased by 13.6.

18 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.63%
3 Months-0.8%
6 Months11.05%
YTD16.45%
1 Year14.15%
18 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1037.1, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1034.35

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1037.1. There has been a percent change of 0.27, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.75 points.

18 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1034.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 508,915. The closing price for the stock was 1034.35.

