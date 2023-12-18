Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stocks plummet as investors sell off

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1041 and closed at ₹1034.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1042.65 and a low of ₹1026 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹727330.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1042.65 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 508,915 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1024.7. The bid price is 1027.05 and the offer price is 1027.2. The offer quantity is 1400 and the bid quantity is also 1400. The open interest for the stock is 66,432,100.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹1023.5. There has been a percent change of -1.31, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.6, meaning the stock price has decreased by ₹13.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.63%
|3 Months
|-0.8%
|6 Months
|11.05%
|YTD
|16.45%
|1 Year
|14.15%
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1037.1. There has been a percent change of 0.27, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.75 points.
On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 508,915. The closing price for the stock was ₹1034.35.
