Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Plunge as Investors Worry

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -2.85 %. The stock closed at 1009.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 980.35 per share.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 985.3 and closed at 1009.15. The stock had a high of 1008 and a low of 977.1. The market cap of ICICI Bank is 687,765.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1042.65 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 1,423,656 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹980.35, down -2.85% from yesterday's ₹1009.15

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price of the stock is 980.35. There has been a percent change of -2.85, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -28.8, meaning that the stock has decreased by 28.8.

18 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1009.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a volume of 1,423,656 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1009.15.

