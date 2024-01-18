Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Plunge as Investors Worry

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹985.3 and closed at ₹1009.15. The stock had a high of ₹1008 and a low of ₹977.1. The market cap of ICICI Bank is ₹687,765.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1042.65 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 1,423,656 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹980.35. There has been a percent change of -2.85, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -28.8, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹28.8.
On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a volume of 1,423,656 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹1009.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!