Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:35 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 1.59 %. The stock closed at 969.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 984.6 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Bank's stock opened at 963 and closed at 961.6 on the last day. The high for the day was 973.5, while the low was 953.05. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 678,132.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 964.95, and the 52-week low is 740. The BSE volume for the day was 319,064 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:35:36 AM IST

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹984.6, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹969.15

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 984.6. There has been a percent change of 1.59, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 15.45, which means that the stock has gained 15.45 points. Overall, these numbers suggest that ICICI Bank stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.

18 Jul 2023, 11:16:02 AM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹985.3, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹969.15

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 985.3, with a percent change of 1.67 and a net change of 16.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase of 1.67% and a net gain of 16.15. This suggests that investors have shown confidence in the bank, leading to an upward movement in its stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 11:03:55 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹982.1, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹969.15

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 982.1, which represents a 1.34 percent increase. The net change is 12.95, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock is performing well and has experienced a significant increase.

18 Jul 2023, 10:46:05 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹981.4, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹969.15

The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is 981.4. There has been a 1.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.25.

Click here for Icici Bank Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:33:13 AM IST

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹980.55, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹969.15

The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is 980.55. There has been a percent change of 1.18, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.4, suggesting that the stock price has risen by this amount.

18 Jul 2023, 10:15:07 AM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹980.1, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹969.15

The current price of ICICI Bank stock is 980.1. It has seen a percent change of 1.13, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 10.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:00:03 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹978.75, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹969.15

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 978.75 with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 9.6. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.99% and has gained 9.6 points.

18 Jul 2023, 09:52:15 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹977.65, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹969.15

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 977.65. There has been a 0.88% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 8.5. This means that the stock has seen a slight gain in value.

Click here for Icici Bank Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:35:27 AM IST

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹977.4, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹969.15

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 977.4. There has been a 0.85% percent change in the stock price, which equates to a net change of 8.25.

18 Jul 2023, 09:15:56 AM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹973.4, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹969.15

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 973.4 with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 4.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% or 4.25 points. Overall, the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

18 Jul 2023, 09:00:59 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹969.15, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹961.6

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 969.15, with a percent change of 0.79. The net change is 7.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.79% or 7.55 points.

18 Jul 2023, 08:23:43 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹961.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the BSE had a volume of 319,064 shares and closed at a price of 961.6.

Recommended For You
