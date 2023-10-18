Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank closed today at ₹943.5, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹954.95

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank opened at ₹953.4 and closed at ₹951.05. The stock reached a high of ₹960.75 and a low of ₹951.75. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently at ₹669,255.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 339,479. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1519.7 -21.65 -1.4 1757.8 1427.05 847953.51 ICICI Bank 943.5 -11.45 -1.2 1008.7 796.1 658828.66 State Bank Of India 572.65 -3.75 -0.65 629.65 499.35 511067.9 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1753.9 -17.6 -0.99 2063.0 1644.2 348422.16 Axis Bank 992.95 -15.4 -1.53 1047.45 796.9 305516.02

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Bank stock had a low price of ₹939.25 and a high price of ₹953.05 for the current day.

Icici Bank October futures opened at 950.25 as against previous close of 955.0 ICICI Bank, currently priced at 942.8, has a bid price of 945.3 and an offer price of 945.5. The bid and offer quantities stand at 700 each. The stock's open interest is recorded at 88,338,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

ICICI Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high ICICI Bank Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 796.00 and a 52-week high price of 1008.70.

Top active options for Icici Bank Top active call options for Icici Bank at 18 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.95 (-30.91%) & ₹7.15 (-34.1%) respectively. Top active put options for Icici Bank at 18 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.0 (+32.7%) & ₹9.35 (+34.53%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Icici Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 952.15 10 Days 945.56 20 Days 953.90 50 Days 961.78 100 Days 957.46 300 Days 917.65

InCred Equities prefers HDFC Bank over ICICI Bank; here's why https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/incred-equities-prefers-hdfc-bank-over-icici-bank-heres-why-11697609441046.html

Icici Bank share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 24 23 23 23 Buy 15 15 15 15 Hold 3 3 3 2 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.28% 3 Months -1.67% 6 Months 6.36% YTD 7.08% 1 Year 7.76%

