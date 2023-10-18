Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank closed today at 943.5, down -1.2% from yesterday's 954.95

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank opened at ₹953.4 and closed at ₹951.05. The stock reached a high of ₹960.75 and a low of ₹951.75. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently at ₹669,255.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 339,479.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of ICICI Bank stock was ₹943.5. This represents a decrease of 1.2% or a net change of -11.45 from yesterday's closing price of ₹954.95.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1519.7
|-21.65
|-1.4
|1757.8
|1427.05
|847953.51
|ICICI Bank
|943.5
|-11.45
|-1.2
|1008.7
|796.1
|658828.66
|State Bank Of India
|572.65
|-3.75
|-0.65
|629.65
|499.35
|511067.9
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1753.9
|-17.6
|-0.99
|2063.0
|1644.2
|348422.16
|Axis Bank
|992.95
|-15.4
|-1.53
|1047.45
|796.9
|305516.02
ICICI Bank stock had a low price of ₹939.25 and a high price of ₹953.05 for the current day.
ICICI Bank, currently priced at 942.8, has a bid price of 945.3 and an offer price of 945.5. The bid and offer quantities stand at 700 each. The stock's open interest is recorded at 88,338,600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
ICICI Bank Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 796.00 and a 52-week high price of 1008.70.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹943.75. There has been a percent change of -1.17, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -11.2, meaning that the stock has decreased by 11.2 points.
Top active call options for Icici Bank at 18 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.95 (-30.91%) & ₹7.15 (-34.1%) respectively.
Top active put options for Icici Bank at 18 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.0 (+32.7%) & ₹9.35 (+34.53%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹955.45. There has been a 0.46% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.4 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1541.35
|11.85
|0.77
|1757.8
|1427.05
|860033.65
|ICICI Bank
|955.45
|4.4
|0.46
|1008.7
|796.1
|667173.13
|State Bank Of India
|576.4
|0.7
|0.12
|629.65
|499.35
|514414.63
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1771.5
|21.3
|1.22
|2063.0
|1644.2
|351918.5
|Axis Bank
|1008.35
|3.15
|0.31
|1047.45
|796.9
|310254.37
ICICI Bank's spot price is currently at 953.9. The bid price stands at 946.5 with a bid quantity of 2100, while the offer price is 946.6 with an offer quantity of 700. The open interest for ICICI Bank is at 86902900.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
ICICI Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹951.75, while its high price reached ₹960.75.
The current price of ICICI Bank stock is ₹955.45. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.46, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.4, suggesting a positive shift in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for ICICI Bank stock.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|952.15
|10 Days
|945.56
|20 Days
|953.90
|50 Days
|961.78
|100 Days
|957.46
|300 Days
|917.65
Top active call options for Icici Bank at 18 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.85 (-31.55%) & ₹7.0 (-35.48%) respectively.
Top active put options for Icici Bank at 18 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.45 (+36.97%) & ₹9.75 (+40.29%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
ICICI Bank's stock reached a low of ₹951.75 and a high of ₹960.75 on the current day.
As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹955.45. There has been a 0.46% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.4. It indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price.
ICICI Bank is a leading Indian banking and financial services company. The stock is currently trading at a spot price of 953.9. The bid price stands at 945.35 with a bid quantity of 700 shares, while the offer price is 945.6 with an offer quantity of 700 shares. The open interest for ICICI Bank is 86,104,200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1541.35
|11.85
|0.77
|1757.8
|1427.05
|860033.65
|ICICI Bank
|955.45
|4.4
|0.46
|1008.7
|796.1
|667173.13
|State Bank Of India
|576.4
|0.7
|0.12
|629.65
|499.35
|514414.63
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1771.5
|21.3
|1.22
|2063.0
|1644.2
|351918.5
|Axis Bank
|1008.35
|3.15
|0.31
|1047.45
|796.9
|310254.37
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹955.45, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 4.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/incred-equities-prefers-hdfc-bank-over-icici-bank-heres-why-11697609441046.html
The ICICI Bank stock had a low of ₹951.75 and a high of ₹960.75 on the current day.
Top active call options for Icici Bank at 18 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.15 (-35.96%) & ₹6.65 (-38.71%) respectively.
Top active put options for Icici Bank at 18 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹16.55 (+56.87%) & ₹11.3 (+62.59%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹955.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.46, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|24
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 953.9. The bid price is 944.25 with a bid quantity of 700, while the offer price is 944.45 with an offer quantity of 700. The stock has an open interest of 85286600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1541.35
|11.85
|0.77
|1757.8
|1427.05
|860033.65
|ICICI Bank
|955.45
|4.4
|0.46
|1008.7
|796.1
|667173.13
|State Bank Of India
|576.4
|0.7
|0.12
|629.65
|499.35
|514414.63
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1771.5
|21.3
|1.22
|2063.0
|1644.2
|351918.5
|Axis Bank
|1008.35
|3.15
|0.31
|1047.45
|796.9
|310254.37
ICICI Bank stock reached a low of ₹951.75 and a high of ₹960.75 on the current day.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹955.45. There has been a percent change of 0.46, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.4, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹4.4. Overall, the data indicates that ICICI Bank stock has experienced a small gain in value.
Top active call options for Icici Bank at 18 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.9 (-18.61%) & ₹8.6 (-20.74%) respectively.
Top active put options for Icici Bank at 18 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.4 (+17.54%) & ₹8.2 (+17.99%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1541.35
|11.85
|0.77
|1757.8
|1427.05
|860033.65
|ICICI Bank
|955.45
|4.4
|0.46
|1008.7
|796.1
|667173.13
|State Bank Of India
|576.4
|0.7
|0.12
|629.65
|499.35
|514414.63
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1771.5
|21.3
|1.22
|2063.0
|1644.2
|351918.5
|Axis Bank
|1008.35
|3.15
|0.31
|1047.45
|796.9
|310254.37
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹955.45. There has been a percent change of 0.46, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.4, which means the stock has gained 4.4 points. Overall, this data suggests that ICICI Bank stock has experienced a small positive movement.
ICICI Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹951.75, while the high price reached ₹960.75.
ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 953.9. The bid price is 948.5 with a bid quantity of 1400, while the offer price is 948.55 with an offer quantity of 1400. The stock has a high open interest of 84,665,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that ICICI Bank stock is priced at ₹955.45. There has been a 0.46% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 4.4 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.28%
|3 Months
|-1.67%
|6 Months
|6.36%
|YTD
|7.08%
|1 Year
|7.76%
As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹955.45, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 4.4. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.
On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a total volume of 339,479 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for ICICI Bank's stock on this day was ₹951.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!