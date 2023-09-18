Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹991 and closed at ₹987.3. The stock reached a high of ₹997.4 and a low of ₹988.6 during the day. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently ₹694,844.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7, while the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 149,554 shares.
18 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST
