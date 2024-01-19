Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank opened at ₹976.05 and closed at ₹980.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹994.35 and a low of ₹970.05. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹691,132.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1042.65 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank on the last day was 343,288 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹980.35 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for ICICI Bank on the BSE was 343,288. The closing price of each share was ₹980.35.